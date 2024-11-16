NMC Extends Deadline For Submission Of Annual Declaration Report For PG Medical Colleges

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has extended the last date for submission of Annual Declaration report in respect of postgraduate medical course. Medical colleges have time till November 22, 2024 to submit the Annual Declaration Report along with the requisite fee of Rs 50,000 plus 18% GST.

The previous date for the submission of the Annual Declaration Report along with GST was November 15. NMC extended the last date for submission of report on the online portal after it received requests from various stakeholders.

An official notification by the board reads, "Post Graduate Medical Education Board (PGMEB) vide public notice of even number dated 01.10.2024 has directed all the medical colleges/institutes running PG Medical courses to submit the Annual Declaration Report along with the requisite fee of Rs 50,000 plus 18% GST for each PG Medical Course being conducted by them, on the designated NMC's portal by 31.10.2024 which was further extended till 15.11.2024 vide notice dated 29.10.2024."

"In view of requests received in this Board for extension of last date of submission of the Report on the online portal, this Board has decided to further extend the last date of submission of Annual declaration Report from 15.11.2024 to 22.11.2024. After this a fine of Rs 50,000 plus 18% GST for each medical course will be charged," adds the notification.

The commission has asked the concerned institutions to take necessary action and strictly adhere to the same.

