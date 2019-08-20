167 Degrees Awarded At National Law University Delhi's 7th Convocation

7th annual convocation of the NLU Delhi was held on August 17.

The National Law University (NLU) Delhi's 7th convocation was held on August 17. The varsity awarded a total of 167 degrees to graduating students which included 6 PhD, 78 LLM and 83 BA LLB degrees.

Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi was the Chief Guest of the occasion. In his convocation address, the Chief Justice, congratulated everyone present especially mentioning his teacher Professor Upendra Baxi, Dean, Faculty of Law for his success.

He urged the new graduates to remember "that there are no shortcuts in life" and to not let their minds be swayed by the corporate. He said that "A lawyer's mind is open, hence urged them to keep their minds open."

Arvind Kejriwal, Chief Minister of Delhi, was the Special Guest of Honour.

The University felicitated 13 old students as well for distinctive accomplishments like success in Civil Services and Judicial Examinations, and acquiring Fellowships to reputed International institutions.

Among other dignitaries were Manish Sisodia, the Deputy Chief Minister of Delhi; Justice D. N. Patel, Chief Justice, High Court of Delhi; Mr. Vijay Kumar Dev, Chief Secretary, Delhi government and Justice Rajiv Sahai Endlaw.

In response to few news reports claiming that one of the toppers skipped the convocation to protest against the Chief Justice, the university has termed it to be 'incorrect' according to news agency PTI. "As university, we are highly perturbed over this instance as it had caused an unnecessary inconvenience to the CJI (Ranjan Gogoi)," the Vice-Chancellor of NLU said in a press statement says the PTI.

Many news reports claimed that the one of the toppers Surbhi Karwa skipped the convocation to protest against the way the apex court handled the sexual harassment complaint of one of its former employees against the Chief Justice.

