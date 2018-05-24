NLU AILET 2018 Result Declared At Nludelhi.ac.in National Law University, Delhi has declared the result for AILET 2018.

Admission to first year of five years integrated B.A.LL.B. [Hons.] Degree Programme at NLU, Delhi is not facilitated through



How to check AILET 2018 Result?



Step one: Go to official AILET 2018 website: www.nludelhi.ac.in/ailet2018.



Step two: Click on the relevant result link under AILET Result category.



Step three: The result pdf will open. Download the same and check for your roll number.



Students should also check the merit list published on the website and submit the admission within the given schedule.



Also, in the general merit list, and scheduled caste merit list, there appears to be a case for inter-se merit. inter-se merit will be decided on the basis of 10+2 marks. These candidates are required to submit their 10+2 marks statements either in person or by fax (Fax no. 011-28034254) or scanned copy by email at admission@nludelhi.ac.in on or before June 1, 2018.



