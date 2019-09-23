NLSIU Bangalore Students Protest Demanding Appointment Of New Vice-Chancellor

Students of NLSIU protest demanding immediate appointment of new Vice-Chancellor

The student body of National Law School of India University (NLSIU), Bangalore entered the third day of protest over its demand to immediately appoint the new Vice-Chancellor. Students boycotted their classes over the weekend and are now boycotting their semester exams which were scheduled to begin today.

The Students' Bar Association (SBA) has been demanding the appointment of the new VC, Professor Sudhir Krishnaswamy, who was elected as the successor of Mr. R Venkata Rao, who completed his 10-year term this July.

However, the University brought in an additional VC Mr. MK Ramesh and Professor Sudhir Krishnaswamy was not appointed even after 50 days of giving assent to his appointment.

Students have alleged that the composition of the Executive Council was altered days before its 89th meeting and none of the members of the previous Executive Council, which has given its approval for appointment of Professor Sudhir Krishnaswamy, were invited. The changed composition of the EC could affect the appointment of the new VC, the student body claimed.

Apart from the delay in the appointment of the new VC, students have alleged that the administration has taken to passing several anti-students laws.

"Students allege the present administration has been passing anti-student resolutions, like shutting the academic block at 10 pm when it was open 24x7 until this point, reducing the budgets of institutionally-run student bodies which organise seminars and conferences, charging them exorbitantly for the accommodation of legal luminaries being invited for the same," a statement by the SBA read.

"The administration had also failed to act upon certain reforms, related to academics, mental health, and infrastructural facilities, proposed over the past few months. Reference is also made to the recent 28% fee hike at NLSIU, without any consultation or due justification being provided," said the SBA in a statement released on its official Facebook page.

