Niti Aayog's 'SATHE' To Introduce System-Wide Governance Transformation In School Education

Three participating States of #SATH-E's programme -Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh & Odisha - with #NITI will kickstart a system-wide transformation of school education #TransformingIndiapic.twitter.com/T2jhBowSkO- NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) March 17, 2018
Turning a weakness into a strength! NITI Aayog's Project SATH-E will promote data-driven analysis to strengthen academic monitoring across schools in the country #NewIndia#TransformingIndia@RajivKumar1@amitabhk87@IasAlok@dasraghubar#NayiNitiNayiDishaNayaBharatpic.twitter.com/SRcZTWeC0C- NITI Aayog (@NITIAayog) March 17, 2018
"These roadmaps, which operate between 2018 to 2020, lay out detailed interventions which will taken by the three participating States- Jharkand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha - aiming to become 'Role Model States' in school education," said a statement from NITI Aayog yesterday.
These roadmaps present the first-of-its-kind, customized, action-oriented programmes, outlining interventions at the individual, district and State level, it said.
