Niti Aayog's 'SATHE' To Introduce System-Wide Governance Transformation In School Education

2 Shares EMAIL PRINT NITI Aayog's Project SATH-E will promote data-driven analysis to strengthen academic monitoring New Delhi: NITI Aayog has today released comprehensive roadmaps and detailed timelines for its initiative 'Sustainable Action for Transforming Human Capital in Education (SATH-E)'. Amitabh Kant, CEO, NITI Aayog and the Chief Secretaries of the States of Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha released the blueprints after a day-long workshop with Principal Secretaries of the States, State Project Directors and other experts and representatives operating in the field.



"Three participating States of #SATH-E's programme -Jharkhand, Madhya Pradesh & Odisha - with #NITI will kickstart a system-wide transformation of school education," tweeted NITI Aayog today.

"NITI Aayog's Project SATH-E will promote data-driven analysis to strengthen academic monitoring across schools in the country," said another tweet by the body.

"These roadmaps, which operate between 2018 to 2020, lay out detailed interventions which will taken by the three participating States- Jharkand, Madhya Pradesh and Odisha - aiming to become 'Role Model States' in school education," said a statement from NITI Aayog yesterday.



These roadmaps present the first-of-its-kind, customized, action-oriented programmes, outlining interventions at the individual, district and State level, it said.



The roadmaps were jointly prepared by NITI Aayog, the three States and the knowledge partners of the SATH Initiatives, the Boston Consulting Group (BCG) and Piramal Foundation For Education Leadership (PFEL).



