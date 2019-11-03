NIT Karnataka, Surathkal Observed Diamond Jubilee Year Convocation

He emphasized on the need to create the right eco-system for innovation and creativity to thrive.

National Institute of Technology (NIT) Karnataka, Surathkal observed its 17th annual convocation on November 2. Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu delivered the convocation address and lauded the institute for being among the top ten institutions in the country. "As an Institute of National Importance, NITK has optimally utilized the academic and administrative autonomy bestowed on it by the NIT Act and statutes and has made impressive strides in recent years," he said. This year NIT Karnataka, Surathkal is celebrating its Diamond jubilee.

"I am extremely happy to be present here today on the occasion of the Diamond Jubilee Year Convocation of this prestigious Institution. It is indeed gratifying to note that since August 6th 2019, the Foundation Day of the Institute, NITK is celebrating its Diamond Jubilee Year to commemorate 60 years of its outstanding service in the field of technical education," said the Vice President.

In his address to the students, he emphasized on the need to create the right eco-system for innovation and creativity to thrive.

"Innovation, inventions and discoveries must become buzzwords on the campuses of IITs, NITs and Universities. The ability to innovate, use discoveries and inventions to create new markets and new products has been recognized as the key to success in the new millennium", he said.

He further said there is a great scope for private sector investments to promote Research & Development in universities and academic institutions and added, "I urge the private sector to create a corpus fund under CSR activities to fund research projects that have societal benefits."

He also stressed that students must be provided opportunities to develop social and emotional skills along with cognitive skills.

Kota Srinivas Poojary, Minister of Fisheries, Ports and Inland Transport, Government of Karnataka; Professor K Balaveera Reddy, Chairperson, Board of Governors, NITK-Surathkal; and Professor K Uma Maheshwar Rao, Director NITK-Surathkal were among the dignitaries present at the convocation.

