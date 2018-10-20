NISER PhD Admission (Winter Session): Last Date To Apply November 2

NISER PhD Admission Registration Details

For admission to PhD program in the winter session, the National Institute of Science Education and Research (NISER), Bhubaneswar has invited applications from eligible candidates. NISER will grant admission to selected candidates on the basis of the merit in test or interview in School of Biological Sciences, School of Chemical Sciences, School of Physical Sciences, School of Humanities and Social Sciences and School of Computer Sciences. Candidates with 60% or above marks in Master's degree in the relevant field are eligible to apply. Additionally, candidates should also have qualified at least one national level exam like UGC NET, GATE, JEST, INSPIRE, DBT, ICMR, etc.

Candidates with Masters degree in any branches of biology, life sciences, pharmaceutical sciences, agricultural sciences, veterinary sciences, computer sciences, bioinformatics, biotechnology, chemistry, Physics, Social sciences and allied disciplines, computer science, electrical, electronics engineering or mathematics are eligible to apply. For details on eligibility candidates should refer the official notification available at niser.ac.in.

Interested candidates can apply till November 2.

NISER will release the list of candidates shortlisted for the interview/ test on November 12.

NISER PhD registration will be held on January 1, 2019. Candidates applying to more than one schools should submit more than one application form.

There is no application fee for applying for NISER PhD program.

