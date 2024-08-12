NIRF 2024: Top 10 Engineering Colleges In India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Monday announced the National Institute Ranking Framework (NIRF) 2024 India Rankings, with engineering colleges once again claiming the top positions. Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras remains the leading institution for the sixth year in a row.

The top 10 list features eight IITs, with the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), New Delhi, and Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) rounding out the list.

In the "overall" category, IISc Bengaluru is ranked second, just behind IIT Bombay, while IIT Delhi has fallen from third place last year to fourth this year.

For engineering colleges, nine IITs are among the top 10, with IIT Madras leading for the ninth consecutive year. IIT Delhi and IIT Bombay maintain their second and third positions in the category, while the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Tiruchirapalli is the sole non-IIT in the top ten.

In the field of Architecture and Planning, IIT Roorkee is ranked first, followed by IIT Kharagpur and NIT Calicut.

The 2024 rankings continue to offer an overall rank in addition to separate rankings in categories such as Universities, Research Institutions, Degree Colleges, Innovation, and discipline-specific areas including Engineering, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Medical, Dental, Architecture and Planning, and Agriculture and Allied Sectors.

New categories this year include Open Universities, State Public Universities, and Skill Universities.

The participation of Higher Education Institutions (HEIs) in the NIRF rankings has surged from 3,565 in 2016 to 10,845 in 2024, with the number of categories expanding from four in 2016 to sixteen in 2024.

The NIRF evaluates institutions based on five broad criteria: Teaching, Learning and Resources (TLR), Research and Professional Practice (RP), Graduation Outcome (GO), Outreach and Inclusivity (O&I), and Perception (PR).