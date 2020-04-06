NIRF Ranking 2020 Deferred Due To COVID-19

NIRF ranking 2020 has been deferred due to coronavirus outbreak in India

National Institutional Framework Ranking (NIRF) announcement for 2020 has been deferred. A notice on the NIRF website says, "The announcement of India Rankings 2020 is postponed until further notice due to COVID 19."

NIRF rankings are announced in the first week of April. In 2019, the NIRF rankings were announced on April 8. Last year was also the first time that MHRD announced ARIIA rankings.

ARIIA or Atal Ranking of Institutions for Innovation Achievements was announced based on Budget and Funding support, Infrastructure and facilities, Awareness and Promotion of idea generation, Promotion and supporting Entrepreneurship, Intellectual Property Generation, Learning methods, and Governance.

The NIRF was approved by the MHRD and launched by Minister of HRD in 2015. The first NIRF rankings were announced in 2016. In 2016, the rankings were announced only in four categories - Universities, Engineering, Management, and Pharmacy. The categories increased to nine categories - Overall rankings, University, Engineering, College, Management, Pharmacy, Law, Architecture, and Medical.

In 2019, IIT Madras was adjudged the best institute overall. IISc Bangalore retained its spot as the best University. Miranda House was the best college in the country. IIT Madras was the best engineering institute and IIM Bangalore was the best institute in Management category.

Jamia Hamdard University was the best Pharmacy institute, AIIMS Delhi was the best medical institute, NLSIU Bengaluru was the best law institute, and IIT Kharagpur was the best in Architecture category.

