NIOS DElEd Supplementary Exam Hall Ticket Released

NIOS has released admit card for D.El.Ed. Supplementary Exam

National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released hall tickets for the Diploma in Elementary Education (D.El.Ed) supplementary exam for course 501-505. The hall tickets are available for downloading on the official website and candidates can download the same using their enrolment number and date of birth provided at the time of registration. The supplementary examination for courses 501-505 will begin on March 26, 2019.

NIOS D.El.Ed. Hall Tickets: How to download?

Step One: Visit the official website of NIOS DElEd: dled.nios.ac.in.

Step Two: Click on the link "Hall ticket/Intimation card for D.El.Ed Supplementary Examination (501-505) schedule from 26th March 2019".

Step Three: On next page, enter your enrolment number and date of birth.

Step Four: Click "Submit" and download your NIOS DElEd supplementary exam hall ticket from next page.

NIOS DElEd Hall Ticket: Information regarding admit card

Download NIOS DElEd hall ticket from official website dled.nios.ac.in only.

Candidates should carry the i card issued by NIOS and the print out of the hall ticket/intimation card without which the candidates will not be allowed to enter into the exam hall.

Apart from the i card and the hall ticket, candidates should carry one valid photo id proof issued by the government to enter into the exam hall.

Click here for more Education News

Get the latest election news, live updates and election schedule for Lok Sabha Elections 2019 on ndtv.com/elections. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for updates from each of the 543 parliamentary seats for the 2019 Indian general elections.