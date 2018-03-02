NIOS DElEd: Submit Examination Forms Now @ Dled.nios.ac.in

NIOS also asked the untrained teachers who have registered for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) to not to submit the offline forms at study centres or to pay any money to study centre either in Cash or through Bank Draft.
The online forms can be submitted at the official website after paying a fee of Rs 250. The forms can be submitter till March 6 without paying any late fee. From March 7 to March 15, the forms can be submitted with a late fee of Rs 100.
Now, the NIOS DElEd candidates may submit their forms for three courses: 501,502 and 503.
The teachers who have got registered for DElEd in NIOS but have not got necessary verification by their Principal was given chance to get it done till February 28.
The identity cards of the DElEd registered teachers verified by principals were made available on the official website of NIOS DElEd in November 2017.
The teacher training programme is designed for all untrained government, government aided, private unaided recognized in- service untrained teachers of Elementary Schools.
According to reports 15 lakh untrained teachers have enrolled for this programme.
NIOS-DElEd - Training for the untrained in-service Teachers
