NIOS DElEd: Submit Examination Forms Now @ Dled.nios.ac.in

The NIOS DElEd forms can be submitted at the official website after paying a fee of Rs 250.

All registered Teachers for the D.El.Ed. Program need to submit the Examination Form online at https://t.co/blcxFTIY61

No Offline form is accepted. Do not submit the offline form at study centre nor pay any money to study centre either in Cash or through Bank Draft.#NIOS#DELEDpic.twitter.com/SjddrtDHmr - NIOS (@niostwit) March 1, 2018

NIOS asked all registered untrained teachers for the DElEd to submit the Examination Form online at http://www.dled.nios.ac.in . According to National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) no offline examination forms will be accepted from the candidates. The examinations forms can be submitted at NIOS DElEd portal using the teacher login details.NIOS also asked the untrained teachers who have registered for the Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) to not to submit the offline forms at study centres or to pay any money to study centre either in Cash or through Bank Draft.The online forms can be submitted at the official website after paying a fee of Rs 250. The forms can be submitter till March 6 without paying any late fee. From March 7 to March 15, the forms can be submitted with a late fee of Rs 100.Now, the NIOS DElEd candidates may submit their forms for three courses: 501,502 and 503.The teachers who have got registered for DElEd in NIOS but have not got necessary verification by their Principal was given chance to get it done till February 28.The identity cards of the DElEd registered teachers verified by principals were made available on the official website of NIOS DElEd in November 2017. The teacher training programme is designed for all untrained government, government aided, private unaided recognized in- service untrained teachers of Elementary Schools.According to reports 15 lakh untrained teachers have enrolled for this programme. Diploma in Elementary Education (DElEd) programme is a specifically designed package for inservice untrained teachers working in primary/ upper primary schools of different states of the country. The programme has been developed by the Academic Department, National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) on the initiative of Ministry of Human Resource Development (MHRD), Government of India, keeping in view the NCF 2005, RTE 2009 and NCFTE 2010..Click here for more Education News

For the latest Election News & Live Updates from Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya log on to NDTV.com. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for updates.