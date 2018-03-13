NIOS Class 10, 12 Date Sheets, Hall Tickets Released; Check Details Here NIOS date sheet or times table for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class-12) examinations April 2018 for both all India exam centres and overseas candidates have been released.

NIOS date sheet or times table for Secondary (Class 10) and Senior Secondary (Class-12) examinations April 2018 for both all India exam centres and overseas candidates have been released. The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS), which provides opportunities to interested learners by making available the Courses of Study through open and distance learning (ODL) mode, will conduct the class 10 and class 12 examinations for the registered candidates from April 4 to April 26.



For the NIOS class 10 and class 12 students who have registered in exam centres in India, the practical examinations will be held from March 15 to March 29, while the practical exams for overseas candidates will be held from April 17 to April 17.

NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam Date sheet 2018

Click here to check your NIOS class 10 and class 12 exam date sheets:



NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam Date sheet 2018 For Indian Candidates



NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam Date sheet 2018 For Overseas Candidates



NIOS Class 10, 12 Exam 2018: Important things to know



The candidates can download the Intimation-cum-Hall Ticket available on NIOS websiste :www.nios.ac.in.





All the Practical Examinations will be held at their respective Accredited Institute (Als) where candidates enrolled during his/her admission unless otherwise (cancelled/non-functional AIs) notified by the concerned Regional Centre.





Practical Examination will be conducted as per the above schedule. Since practical examination are being conducted in small batches, students / candidate are advised to contact the Centre Superintendent/Coordinator of Als well in advance of the commencement of the practical exam to know specified dates as well as batch allotted to them.



For Practical Examinations, the candidates at Als will be divided in required number of batches according to the capacity of the laboratory and consultation with the Examiner(s) concerned by the Superintendent/Coordinator of the Centre/Als.





The result of examination is likely to be declared in 6 weeks after the last date of the examination. No enquiries about the actual date of declaration of result will be entertained. A copy of the relevant portion of the result will be communicated to the Accredited Institutions immediately after declaration of results and will also be available on NIOS websitewww.nios.ac.in.



The Mark-Sheet, Provisional Certificate and Migration-cum-Transfer Certificate will be issued to the successful candidates directly through their respective Als. In case of cancelled Als the documents will be sent to them by post at their residential addresses available at NIOS by the concerned Regional Centre. In the case of candidates whose required subjects are yet to be cleared will receive the mark-sheet only.



The Practical examination will be conducted at their respective Als of NIOS. For details, please contact your Als/Regional Centre in advance.



The Examination fees paid by the candidates entitle them to appear in practical and theory examination, if otherwise eligible. without having to pay anything extra at the examination centre.



