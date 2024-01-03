NIFT 2024: Registration Window Closing Today, Check Details

NIFT 2024: The exam is being conducted for admission to a total of 5,215 seats.

The registration window for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) 2024 entrance exam is set to close on Wednesday. Individuals seeking admission to undergraduate and postgraduate programs can apply by visiting the official website. The exam is being conducted for admission to a total of 5,215 seats, including 4,324 All-India seats and 405 state domicile seats. The number of available seats for each course and NIFT campus varies based on the reservation criteria and availability. The period for editing/updating the NIFT application form is from January 10 to 12, 2024. The exam is scheduled to take place on February 5, 2024.

NIFT 2024: Steps to apply

Go to the official website, www.nift.ac.in.

Select the NIFT 2023 registration link displayed on the homepage.

Complete the registration process and proceed to fill out the application.

Submit the application form and retain a printout for future use.

Application fee:

Rs 3,000 for Open/Open-EWS/OBC(NCL) candidates.

Rs 1,500 for SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

Rs 4,500 for Open/Open-EWS/OBC (NCL) applicants for two programs (BDes and BFTech).

Rs 2,500 for SC/ST/PwD applicants for two programs (BDes and BFTech).

Age limits:

For Bachelor's Programmes (BDes & BFTech), candidates' maximum age should be under 24 as of August 1 of the admission year. A relaxation of 5 years is applicable for SC/ST/PWD candidates. No age limit for Master's Programmes (MDes, MFM, and MFTech) and PhD.



The merit list will be prepared based on the marks obtained by the candidates in the entrance examination, studio test/technical ability test & personal interview, subject to fulfilling the eligibility criteria and verification of documents.

Exam scheme:

Candidates will have to appear for an entrance examination at the test center allotted as per the choices selected during the application process. Personal interviews and verification of documents/eligibility will be held at designated NIFT Campuses.

Exemptions from written test:

Those possessing a master's degree with a minimum of 10 years of professional experience (teaching/working) in the areas of research relevant to NIFT.

Master's degree holders who have passed and hold a valid score on UGC NET, CEED, CSIR (JRF) similar tests.