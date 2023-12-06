NIFT 2024: Application Process Begins, Check Last Date, Steps To Apply

NIFT 2024: Interested candidates submit their applications at nift.ac.in.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the application process for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Entrance Examination for admissions-2024. Those interested can submit their applications online through the official website nift.ac.in. The deadline for application submission is January 3, with a provision for candidates to submit their forms until January 8. The NIFT 2024 exam is scheduled for February 5, 2024, in 60 cities.

Application fees for NIFT 2024:

₹3000 for Open/Open-EWS/OBC(NCL) candidates.

₹1500 for SC/ST/PwD category candidates.

₹4500 for Open/Open-EWS/OBC (NCL) applicants for two programmes (BDes and BFTech).

₹2500 for SC/ST/PwD applicants for two programmes (BDes and BFTech).

Age limits:

For Bachelor's Programmes (BDes & BFTech), candidates' maximum age should be under 24 as of August 1 of the admission year. A relaxation of 5 years is applicable for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

No age limit for Master's Programmes (MDes, MFM, and MFTech) and PhD.

NIFT 2024: Steps to apply

Go to the official website, www.nift.ac.in.

Select the NIFT 2023 registration link displayed on the homepage.

Complete the registration process and proceed to fill out the application.

Submit the application form and retain a printout for future use.

If there are any questions or need for clarification, applicants can contact the NTA Help Desk at either 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or they can reach out to NTA through email at nift@nta.ac.in.



