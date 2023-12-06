NIFT 2024: Application Process Begins, Check Last Date, Steps To Apply

NIFT 2024 Exam: The deadline for application submission is January 3, with a provision for candidates to submit their forms until January 8. The exam is scheduled for February 5, 2024, in 60 cities.

NIFT 2024: Interested candidates submit their applications at nift.ac.in.

New Delhi:

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has initiated the application process for the National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Entrance Examination for admissions-2024. Those interested can submit their applications online through the official website nift.ac.in. The deadline for application submission is January 3, with a provision for candidates to submit their forms until January 8. The NIFT 2024 exam is scheduled for February 5, 2024, in 60 cities.

Application fees for NIFT 2024:

  • ₹3000 for Open/Open-EWS/OBC(NCL) candidates.
  • ₹1500 for SC/ST/PwD category candidates.
  • ₹4500 for Open/Open-EWS/OBC (NCL) applicants for two programmes (BDes and BFTech).
  • ₹2500 for SC/ST/PwD applicants for two programmes (BDes and BFTech).

 Age limits:

For Bachelor's Programmes (BDes & BFTech), candidates' maximum age should be under 24 as of August 1 of the admission year. A relaxation of 5 years is applicable for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

No age limit for Master's Programmes (MDes, MFM, and MFTech) and PhD.

NIFT 2024: Steps to apply 

  • Go to the official website, www.nift.ac.in.
  • Select the NIFT 2023 registration link displayed on the homepage.
  • Complete the registration process and proceed to fill out the application.
  • Submit the application form and retain a printout for future use.

If there are any questions or need for clarification, applicants can contact the NTA Help Desk at either 011-40759000 or 011-69227700, or they can reach out to NTA through email at nift@nta.ac.in.

NIFT 2024: Check the detailed notification here

