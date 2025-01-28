NIFT 2025 Admit Card And City Intimation Slip To Be Out Soon

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is soon expected to release the NIFT Admit Card 2025 for candidates who have registered for the entrance exam to be held for admissions to undergraduate (UG), postgraduate (PG) and PhD courses for the academic year 2025-26. Along with the NIFT entrance exam 2025, NTA will also release the city intimation slip 2025 to provide essential information about the exam city allocated to each candidate.



The NTA will conduct the entrance exam for UG and PG programmes (Regular, NLEA, Artisans) and PhD for NIFT admissions –2025 UG (Bachelor of Design (BDes), Bachelor of Fashion Technology (BF Tech), and PG programmes (Master of Design (MDes), Master of Fashion Management (MFM), Master of Fashion Technology (MF Tech) (Regular) and NLEA (NIFT Lateral Entry Admission (NLEA)- BDes, NIFT Lateral Entry Admission (NLEA)- BF Tech for NIFT Admissions – 2025).

The exam will be held in 82 cities in Hindi and English mediums across the country on February 9, 2025. The exam will be held in Computer Based Test (CBT) / Paper Based Test (PBT) mode for academic session 2025-26.



The examinations for GAT (General Ability Test) will be conducted in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode and the examinations for CAT (Creative Ability Test) will be held in Pen and Paper Based Test (PBT) mode.





Steps to download the NIFT Admit Card 2025

Step 1: Visit the NIFT official website at nift.ac.in.

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the "NIFT Admit Card 2025" link

Step 3: Enter your login credentials, including the registered email address and date of birth.

Step 4: Click "Submit" to view your NIFT admit card 2025.

