Bullet Train Project Recruitment: Applications Open For 237 Posts, Salary Up To Rs 1.10 Lakh

NHSRCL Recruitment 2026: The National High Speed Rail Corporation Limited (NHSRCL), the company implementing India's first bullet train project, is currently accepting applications for 237 Technician posts across multiple technical trades. Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website, nhsrcl.in, until August 5.

The recruitment drive aims to fill vacancies in trades such as Civil/Track Fitter, Mechanic, Draftsman, Surveyor, Electrician, Welder, Plumber, Painter, Electrical, Signalling & Telecom, and Rolling Stock Technician.

NHSRCL Recruitment 2026: Vacancy Details

Electrical Technician - 77 posts

Signalling & Telecom Technician - 63 posts

Civil/Track Fitter - 18 posts

Civil/Track Mechanic - 16 posts

Rolling Stock Electrician - 13 posts

Rolling Stock Fitter - 10 posts

The remaining vacancies are available across Civil/Track Draftsman, Surveyor, Electrician, Welder, Plumber, Painter, Machinist, Rolling Stock Welder, and RAC Technician posts.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates applying for the Technician posts must have:

Matriculation/SSLC from a recognised board along with an ITI certificate in the relevant trade, or

Matriculation/SSLC with apprenticeship in the relevant trade, or

A three-year diploma in the relevant engineering discipline.

In addition, applicants must have at least two years of experience in the Operations and Maintenance departments of Indian Railways, government-owned or government-operated railways, Metro Rail, or Regional Rapid Transit System (RRTS). Candidates will be required to submit a valid experience or competency certificate. Eligibility and experience will be calculated as of June 30, 2026.

The maximum age limit is 35 years.

Salary And Posting

Selected candidates will be appointed on an Absorption Basis under NE-2 Pay Level, with a salary ranging from Rs 35,000 to Rs 1,10,000.

Appointments may be made anywhere across NHSRCL or the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High-Speed Rail (MAHSR) project.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises:

Computer-Based Test (CBT)

Document Verification

Medical Examination

The CBT for all notified posts will be conducted on the same day and time. The examination schedule will be released on the official website. Candidates who clear all stages will undergo a medical examination before the final selection. Selected candidates will also be required to complete a one-year probation period.

Application Fee

Candidates belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories are required to pay an application fee of Rs 400.

Applicants from SC, ST, and women categories are exempted from paying the application fee.

Candidates are advised to read the detailed notification available on the official NHSRCL website before submitting their applications.

NHSRCL Recruitment 2026: Check official notification here