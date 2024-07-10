New Textbooks Only For Classes 3 And 6 In 2024-25, Clarifies CBSE

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday instructed schools to maintain the current curriculum and continue with the same textbooks for all classes except for grades 3 and 6. The board's directive, issued via a circular on March 22, 2024, mandated schools to use NCERT's previously published textbooks for these specific grades until 2023.

The board specified that there were no modifications to the curriculum or textbooks for other classes for the 2024-25 academic year, which commenced on April 1, 2024.

"To allay any misgivings and for greater clarity, it is reiterated that for all classes other than 3 and 6, there is no change to the existing curriculum or textbooks. Schools are once again instructed to continue using the same textbooks for these classes as they did in the previous academic year (2023-24)," the CBSE stated in a post on the social media platform X.

"It is imperative for schools to ensure adherence to the curriculum directives outlined in the initial pages of the curriculum document. Subjects should be taught in accordance with the prescribed curriculum, incorporating methodologies such as multilingualism, art-integrated education, experiential learning, and pedagogical plans, wherever feasible," the official notice issued in March read.

The National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) decided to revise the curriculum and textbooks for Classes 3 and 6. This decision was driven by the need to align these classes with the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) and to facilitate a smooth transition into the updated syllabus. In preparation for this transition, NCERT has developed a "bridge course" for Class 6 and provided "concise guidelines" for Class 3.

Addressing misinformation from a media report titled "Confusion over revised NCERT textbooks for classes 6, 9, and 11 leaves teachers in a tizzy," NCERT clarified that all Class 6 textbooks will be available by July 2024. It refuted the article's claim of a two-month deadline, stating it to be incorrect.