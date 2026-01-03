New Company Secretary Exam Centre Introduced In Gaya For June 2026 Session

The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has announced the opening of new exam centre for Company Secretary exam scheduled for June 2026. As per an official notification, Gaya in Bihar has been introduced as a new centre.

Accordingly, candidates of Company Secretaries exam scheduled for June can opt for new examination centres in addition to the existing centres while enrolling for June, 2026 exam.

ICSI had earlier announced the examination schedule for Company Secretary exam. CSEET will be held from June 1 to June 4, 2026. The exam is conducted for admission to the Company Secretaries course. CSEET will be conducted for a duration of 3 hours for three subjects and 2 hours for an Optical Mark Recognition (OMR)-based examination.

The schedule has also been announced for Company Secretaries (CS) Executive and Professional Programme examinations for the June 2026 session.

Exam format

The Company Secretaries Executive Entrance Test will evaluate students based on four subjects that include- Business Communication on the first day of the exam, Fundamentals of Accounting on the second day of the exam, Economic and Business Environment on the third day of the exam and Business Laws and Management on the final and fourth day of the exam.

The exam will be conducted in Centre Based Mode as against the previous Remote Proctored Mode. CSEET will be held three times a year i.e February, June and October.