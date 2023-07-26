NEET UG Counselling 2023: Choice Filling And Locking Ends Today, Result On This Date

NEET Counselling 2023 Result: The MCC will process the seat allotment between July 27-28.

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will close the NEET UG counselling 2023 Choice Filling and locking process today at the official website, mcc.nic.in. Candidates registered for the counselling process are required to fill in their choices of preferred courses and lock their choices till 11:55 pm today.

Candidates must remember to fill out the choices in the order of preference. Once the choice is filled in, candidates can modify the same before locking it, however, once locked they cannot change the choices.

"During the choice locking period, it is necessary to lock the choices to get a print of your submitted choices. If a candidate does not lock the choice submitted by him/her, it will be automatically locked as per schedule," MCC said in a statement.

NEET UG Counselling 2023: Steps to apply here

Visit the official website at https://mcc.nic.in/

Click on the NEET UG Counselling registration link.

Register yourself and pay the required application fee

Submit your form.

The MCC will process the seat allotment between July 27-28. The round 1 counselling seat allotment results will be declared on July 29 at the MCC official website, mcc.nic.in. The reporting and joining of the designated college will be done from July 31 to August 4.

Notably, NEET Counselling is conducted by Medical Counselling Committee for MBBS, BDS, and other UG Medical courses. The registration started on July 20 and concluded on July 25, 2023.