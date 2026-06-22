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NEET UG 2026 Expected Cut Off: Check Category-Wise Safe Score For Top Government Colleges

NEET UG 2026 Cut Off: The official cutoff will be announced by NTA along with the NEET UG 2026 result. More than 20 lakh students participated.

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NEET UG 2026 Expected Cut Off: Check Category-Wise Safe Score For Top Government Colleges
NEET UG 2026 expected cutoff and safe score analysis.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) conducted the NEET UG 2026 re-exam on June 21, 2026, for eligible candidates across the country. More than 20 lakh students participated in the admission process. So attention has now shifted to the NEET UG 2026 Expected Cut Off and the safe score required for admission to top government medical colleges.

Based on the exam's difficulty level and previous admission trends, the NEET cutoff may remain competitive this year. Candidates must secure a strong score to improve their chances of getting an MBBS seat in a government college.

NEET UG 2026 Expected Cut Off

The NEET qualifying cutoff is the minimum score required to participate in the counselling process. The expected cutoff scores for different categories are given below:

CategoryQualifying PercentileExpected Cut Off 2026
General/EWS50th Percentile700-140
OBC/SC/ST40th Percentile150-120
General/EWS-PwD45th Percentile130-115
OBC/SC/ST-PwD40th Percentile130-115

The official cutoff will be announced by NTA along with the NEET UG 2026 result. These figures are only estimates based on available trends and exam analysis.

NEET UG 2026 Safe Score for Government MBBS Colleges

Qualifying NEET does not guarantee admission to a government medical college. Candidates often need a much higher score than the cutoff to secure an MBBS seat. Below are the score range with admission chances:

650 - 720: Excellent chances in top government colleges
600 - 650: Safe score for MBBS admission 
590 - 620: Strong chances in many government colleges
550 - 590: Possible admission depending on category and state quota 
Below 550: Admission may become difficult in government MBBS colleges

Factors That May Affect NEET UG 2026 Cut Off

Several factors influence the final NEET cutoff every year. These include the difficulty level of the examination, the total number of candidates appearing, seat availability, reservation policies, and overall student performance.
 

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