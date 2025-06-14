NEET UG 2025 Result: Rajasthan Boy Is All-India Topper With Over 99% Marks

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has declared the results of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG 2025, held on May 4. This year, the medical entrance test saw participation from 22,06,069 candidates, conducted across 5,468 centres in 552 Indian cities and 14 international locations, including Dubai, Doha, Singapore, and Kathmandu. A steady rise in participation from women continued, with 13.1 lakh female candidates, outnumbering 9.65 lakh male candidates.

Rajasthan's Mahesh Kumar secured the All India Rank (AIR) 1 with a percentile score of 99.99 followed by Madhya Pradesh's Utkarsh Awadhiya and Maharashtra's Krishang Joshi. The top 10 ranks were dominated by General category students from Delhi, Gujarat, Punjab, and Maharashtra.

In terms of category-wise registration, OBC candidates made up the largest group with 9.4 lakh registrations, followed by Unreserved (6.89 lakh), SC (3.3 lakh), EWS (1.5 lakh), and ST (1.5 lakh).

The NEET UG 2025 score will be used for admissions to MBBS, BDS, BSc (Hons) Nursing, and veterinary courses, as well as AYUSH programmes (BAMS, BUMS, BSMS, and BHMS). While NTA's role ends with result declaration based on NMC eligibility, state and central authorities will draw merit lists based on the All India Rank for respective counselling processes.

Counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) seats will be conducted by MCC, while states will handle seat allocation under their jurisdiction. The result is also applicable to 15% VCI quota for BVSc & AH courses and AACCC counselling for AYUSH admissions.

Candidates can now download their scorecards from neet.nta.nic.in using their login credentials.