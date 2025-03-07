NEET UG 2025 Registrations To Close Today, Check Steps To Apply

NEET UG is conducted as a gateway for undergraduate medical programmes across India.
The exam is conducted as a gateway for undergraduate medical programmes across India. Aspiring candidates for the Military Nursing Service (MNS) BS Nursing programme at Armed Forces Medical Service Hospitals must qualify for NEET (UG) 2025 for admission. The NEET (UG) score will be used for shortlisting candidates for the four-year BSc Nursing course.
The National Testing Agency (NTA) will close the application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET UG) 2025. Aspiring medical students who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website of the NTA to register for the exam by 11: 50 pm today, March 7, 2025.
The exam will be conducted on May 4, 2025 from 2 pm to 5 pm in pen and paper mode.
NEET UG 2025: How to fill application form
- Step 1: Visit the Official Website, neet.nta.nic.in
- Step 2: Select the registration link on the homepage
- Step 3: Enter Basic Details such as name, contact information, and email ID to generate login credentials
- Step 4: Sign In with credentials and fill in personal details, educational qualifications, and exam centre preferences
NEET UG 2025 registration: Key dates
- Online Submission of application: February 7 to March 7, 2025 (up to 11.50pm)
- Last date for successful fee transaction: March 7, 2025 (up to 11.50pm)
- Application correction window: March 9 to March 11
- City intimation slips release: By April 26
- Admit card release: May 1
- Result announcement (Tentative): June 14, 2025
NEET UG 2025: Application fee
- General Candidates: Rs 1,700
- General-EWS, OBC-NCL Candidates: Rs 1,600
- SC, ST, PwBD, and Third Gender Candidates (for exams within India): Rs 1,000
- Candidates Outside India: Rs 9,500
