NEET UG 2025 Registrations May Begin This Week

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will soon begin with the registration process for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET UG) 2025. Candidates who wish to appear in the exam can visit the official website of the agency for detailed information. As per previous trends, the registrations for the undergraduate medical exam will begin this week. Medical aspirants who would be appearing in the NEET-UG 2025 will not be required to use APAAR ID for registrations.

Steps to register for NEET UG 2025

Step 1 - Visit the official NEET UG website at neet.nta.nic.in.

Click on the NEET UG 2025 application link.

Enter the NEET UG 2025 application form and pay the registration fee.

Submit the application form.

Download and save the registration form for future use.

Revised paper format

NTA had earlier informed the medical aspirants about the revised paper format for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test- Undergraduate (NEET-UG). The new paper format will not have any Section B. The optional question and extra time that was introduced during the Covid period will also be removed from the 2025 exam. The total duration of the exam will be 180 minutes.



There will be a total of 180 mandatory questions. Of these 45 questions each will be asked from Physics and Chemistry, while 90 questions will be from the Biology section.

NTA had earlier notified that the NEET UG 2025 will be held in pen and paper mode in a single day and single shift.



NEET UG is conducted for admission to undergraduate medical education in all medical institutions across the country. It serves as a gateway for admission to MBBS courses in AIIMS, New Delhi, JIPMER, and other government institutions. NEET 2025 score will be used for admission to courses, including MBBS, BDS, AYUSH, BSc Nursing, BVSc, and AH programmes.