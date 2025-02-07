NEET UG 2025 On May 4: Know Test Pattern And Marking Scheme

NEET UG 2025: The National Testing Agency (NTA) on February 7 opened the application window for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Undergraduate) (NEET UG) 2025. The deadline for application submission is March 7. Aspiring medical students can now register for the entrance exam by visiting the official website, neet.nta.nic.in. The exam will be conducted on May 4 in pen-and-paper mode.

NEET UG 2025: Exam Pattern

The NEET UG 2025 question paper will have 180 multiple-choice questions (MCQs) from Physics, Chemistry, and Biology (Botany & Zoology). Candidates will have 180 minutes (3 hours) to attempt all questions.

Subject No of Questions Total Marks

Physics 45 180

Chemistry 45 180

Biology 90 360

PwBD candidates with a physical limitation to write will be granted an extra hour, whether they use a scribe or not.

Marking Scheme

+4 marks for each correct answer.

-1 mark for each incorrect answer.

No marks will be deducted for unanswered questions.

If a question has multiple correct answers, all candidates selecting any of the correct options will be awarded full marks.

If all options for a question are correct, all candidates who attempted it will receive full marks.

If a question is found incorrect or is dropped, all candidates will be awarded full marks, regardless of whether they attempted it or not.

Medium Of Examination

English, Hindi, Assamese, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Odia, Punjabi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu. Candidates must carefully select their preferred language while filling out the application form, as changes will not be allowed later.

Those choosing English will receive the test booklet in English only.

Those choosing Hindi will receive a bilingual booklet (English + Hindi).

Those selecting a regional language will receive a bilingual booklet (English + selected regional language).

Eligibility For Quotas

Candidates qualifying for NEET UG 2025 will be eligible for the All India Quota (AIQ) and other quotas under State Governments and Institutes, irrespective of the language of the examination, provided they meet the eligibility criteria.

For more details, candidates are advised to check the official website, neet.nta.nic.in.