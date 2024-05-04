NEET UG 2024 To Be Held Under AI-enabled CCTV Surveillance

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has implemented certain strict measures in order to curb unfair practices in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET-UG 2024) and ensure zero cheating in the exam.

The agency has installed CCTV recordings which are analysed using AI technologies. These CCTV are used to confirm malpractice with evidence.

NTA also uses AI based real time analytical tools and technologies to map any potential use of unfair means or cheating behavior by candidates at all centres.

The agency catches the likely cheaters through Artificial Intelligence-based tools. Suspicious candidates are identified through AI-based tools, even after the examination.

The examination centers are continuously monitored through Artificial Intelligence-enabled systems to ensure the integrity of

the examination process.

Candidates are advised not to indulge in use of unfair means, impersonation etc. Any one found using unfair means will be liable for strict action including debarment from appearing in all the examinations conducted by NTA.

NTA will conduct the NEET-UG 2024 on Saturday May 5, 2024. The undergraduate medical entrance exam will be held for more than 24 lakh students at different centres from 2 pm to 5:20 pm. The exam will be conducted in 557 cities throughout the country and 14 cities outside India. The results will be announced on June 14, 2024.