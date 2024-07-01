NEET UG 2024 Re-Test Results Declared, Check Details

NEET UG 2024 Retest Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) today declared the result for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 re-test which was conducted for 1,563 candidates. The students who took the retest can access their scorecards on the official website. The final answer key for NEET UG retest was released on Saturday.

The NTA conducted the retest for 1,563 candidates who had initially been granted grace marks due to claimed loss of exam time. Out of these candidates, 813 took the retest. The retest took place in the same six cities but at different centers.

After the re-test on June 23, 2024, the exam body released provisional answer keys, scanned copies of OMR answer sheets, and recorded responses of 813 candidates on June 28.

The exam body stated that challenges received were verified by experts, and results were processed.

"It is now informed that revised scorecards of all candidates of NEET(UG) 2024 who appeared in the re-test on June 23, 2024, are being hosted on the website. Candidates can log in to the website and download their respective revised scorecards," the NTA said.

The NEET-UG exam, administered by the NTA on May 5, sparked controversy when 67 students achieved a perfect score of 720, including six from the same centre. There was also outcry regarding the 'grace marks' granted to 1,563 students.

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing multiple cases of paper leak of the medical entrance exam and has made several arrests so far.