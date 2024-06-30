NEET UG 2024 Retest Final Answer Key Out, Check Steps To Access

NEET UG 2024 Result: The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 retest, which was conducted for 1,563 candidates. Those who took the retest can check the final answer key by visiting the official website - : The National Testing Agency (NTA) has released the final answer key for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2024 retest, which was conducted for 1,563 candidates. Those who took the retest can check the final answer key by visiting the official website - exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/

The results for the NEET UG 2024 retest are expected to be announced soon, as the National Testing Agency (NTA) had set June 30 as the deadline for the declaration.

NEET UG 2024 Retest: Steps To Check Final Answer Key

Go to the official NTA website for NEET: exams.nta.ac.in/NEET/

Select the link for the final answer key of the NEET UG 2024 retest.

The final answer key will open in a new window as a PDF.

Download the PDF of the answer key for future use.

The NTA conducted a retest for 1,563 selected candidates who were initially given grace marks after reporting a loss of exam time. Out of these, only 813 candidates took the retest. The retest took place in the same six cities but at different centers.

None of the two candidates from Chandigarh attended the exam. From Chhattisgarh, 291 out of 602 students appeared, 1 student from Gujarat, 287 out of 494 from Haryana, and 234 from Tura in Meghalaya.

This year's NEET UG results, announced on June 4, coincided with the Lok Sabha election results. The results were notable due to an unusually high number of toppers (67), scores of 718 and 719 for two students-marks some claimed were not achievable-and allegations of paper leaks in various regions.