NEET-UG 2024 OMR Sheets, Scorecards Available On DigiLocker, UMANG

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced that it will upload the scorecards of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) UG, the OMR sheets, and other data of candidates on DigiLocker and UMANG applications. Those who took the examination this year can download their scorecards, OMR answer sheets, and other related documents on these platforms.

This initiative has been taken to address various grievances regarding the OMR Answer Sheet and to facilitate candidates, the testing body stated.

"The candidates who registered for NEET (UG) 2024 can now access their Confirmation Page, NTA Score Card, and the scanned image of their OMR Answer Sheet through the UMANG and DigiLocker platforms. All candidates are encouraged to log in to the above platforms and directly access their documents. This measure addresses and resolves the requests and grievances of candidates regarding their OMR Sheets and other related documents," the NTA said.

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has recently released the final re-revised scorecard for NEET UG 2024. A total of 17 students achieved a perfect score of 720, marking a 75 per cent reduction in the number of top scorers compared to the previously announced results.

This revision was made following an order from the Supreme Court of India, which instructed IIT-Delhi to address the ambiguity in a NEET-UG 2024 Physics question that affected the scores of over 400,000 candidates.

The NEET UG 2024 was held on May 5 in 557 cities nationwide and 14 cities abroad. A re-test was conducted for 1,563 affected candidates on June 23, 2024.

The scorecards of 1,563 NEET-UG 2024 candidates seeking admission into medical colleges were scrapped after they were awarded grace marks for a wrong question. There were also some allegations of irregularities and unfair markings in the medical entrance exams.