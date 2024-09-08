NEET UG 2024: New 614 Seats Added In Round 2 UG Counselling

The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has added new seats in the Round 2 Counselling of National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2024. Candidates who have registered for the course can visit the official website of the MCC for detailed information. A total of 614 seats have been added in the second round of the NEET UG 2024.



The details about the additional medical seats has been updated at the official MCC website — mcc.nic.in/ug-medical-counselling.



Around seven NEET UG seats have been added in five medical colleges of Andhra Pradesh, seven in four colleges of Maharashtra, and 600 in eight colleges of Telangana. While the medical seats in Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra are open to all genders, 50 per cent of seats in Telangana are reserved for only females.



NEET UG 2024 Counselling Round 2 Schedule

Choice Filling/ Locking: September 6, 2024, to September 10, 2024 (till 11:55 p.m. as per Server Time)

Processing of Seat Allotment: September 11, 2024, to September 12, 2024

Result: September 13, 2024

Reporting/Joining: September 14, 2024, to September 20, 2024

Verification of Joined Candidates' Data by Institutes & Sharing of Data by MCC: September 21, 2024, to September 22, 2024



The counselling is underway for the allotment of approximately 1.10 lakh MBBS seats in around 710 medical colleges across the country. The counselling is also being held for 1,000 BDS seats, in addition to Ayush and nursing seats.



The MCC will conduct counselling for the 15 per cent All-India Quota seats, 100 per cent seats of all AIIMS, JIPMER Pondicherry, all central university seats, and 100 per cent deemed university seats.