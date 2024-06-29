NEET PG New Exam Date To Be Announced Soon

Days after the deferment of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test, Postgraduate (NEET PG), the National Board of Examinations (NBE) has announced that new dates for the medical entrance exam will be announced before next weekend.

As per reports, NBE president Dr Abhijat Sheth said that fresh date for NEET PG will be announced 'hopefully before next weekend.' The board has shared a plan with the Ministry of Education (MoE) for approval and new date for the exam will be released after getting confirmation from the ministry.



Highlighting the reason for the cancellation of the NEET PG, Mr Seth noted that the exam was cancelled hours before it was scheduled as the Ministry wanted to check the robustness of the exam process and get the assurance that there is no vulnerability in this process.

He noted that there were no reports of a paper leak or any other kind of lapse in the exam. The NBE has been conducting NEET PG for the past seven years and there have not been any report of a paper leak owing to the board's stringent SoPs.

The exam was postponed on June 22, less than 12 hours before the scheduled time, sending shockwaves among students and raising concerns over the functioning of the exam body.

The exam postponement came amid a massive row over the NEET UG paper leak and the cancellation of the UGC-NET. NEET-PG is held to assess the eligibility of MBBS degree holders for enrollment in postgraduate medical courses in government and private medical colleges nationwide.