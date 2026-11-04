NEET-PG 2027 To Follow Rank-Based System, Centre Informs Supreme Court

A 12-member expert committee formed to review the postgraduate medical admission process has recommended replacing the existing percentile-based qualifying system for NEET-PG and NEET-SS with a rank-based merit system.

The committee submitted its report to the Supreme Court on November 3. It has suggested that candidates should be considered for admission based on their ranks rather than the current percentile-based eligibility criteria.

The National Medical Commission (NMC) has given in-principle approval to the proposal, with implementation being considered from 2027. However, the final rules and details of the proposed system are yet to be announced.

The committee has also recommended that qualifying standards should not be lowered simply to fill vacant postgraduate medical seats. It has suggested reducing fees for non-clinical postgraduate courses and exempting students pursuing pre-clinical and para-clinical subjects from service bonds.

Other recommendations include steps to address delays in counselling and reduce the number of vacant medical seats. The Supreme Court has given the petitioners time to submit their responses to the committee's report and adjourned the matter.

Why The NEET-PG Cut Off Issues Arose

The recommendations come amid concerns over repeated reductions in the NEET-PG qualifying cut-off to fill vacant postgraduate medical seats.

In 2023, the qualifying percentile was reduced to zero across all categories, making candidates with negative marks eligible for counselling.

For the NEET-PG 2024 admission cycle, the cut-off was initially reduced in January 2025 to the 15th percentile for General and Economically Weaker Section (EWS) candidates and the 10th percentile for reserved categories. It was subsequently reduced further in February 2025.

The issue came up again during the 2025-26 admission cycle.

On January 13, 2026, the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) announced another reduction in the qualifying cut-off for the third round of NEET-PG counselling.

Under the revised criteria, the qualifying percentile for General and EWS candidates was reduced from 50 to 7. For General Persons with Disabilities (PwD) candidates, it was lowered from 45 to 5. For Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST) and Other Backward Classes (OBC) candidates, it was reduced from 40 to zero.

The revised criteria also allowed candidates with negative marks to become eligible for counselling.

The decision followed concerns over a large number of vacant postgraduate medical seats. Figures presented before the Supreme Court showed that 95,913 additional candidates became eligible for counselling after the cut-off was reduced.

The decision was challenged before the Supreme Court, with petitioners raising concerns about the impact of repeatedly lowering eligibility standards on the quality of postgraduate medical education.

Supreme Court Seeks A Long-Term Solution

In May 2026, the Supreme Court called for a permanent mechanism to address the recurring problem of NEET-PG cut-off reductions. A Bench of Justices P.S. Narasimha and Alok Aradhe observed that the issue had repeatedly arisen during admission cycles, creating difficulties for candidates and leaving several postgraduate medical seats vacant.

The Court also raised concerns about the impact of lowering qualifying standards on medical education. During the proceedings, the Centre informed the Supreme Court in August 2026 that it had constituted a 12-member expert committee headed by the Director General of Health Services. The committee was constituted on July 23, 2026.

The panel was asked to examine the existing admission system, identify its shortcomings and recommend measures to improve the process. The committee has now submitted its report, proposing a shift to rank-based admissions from 2027.

The recommendations are aimed at addressing recurring problems in postgraduate medical admissions, including vacant seats and counselling delays, while maintaining minimum eligibility standards.

However, the proposed changes are yet to be finalised. Their implementation will depend on the final regulations framed by the authorities and further proceedings before the Supreme Court.