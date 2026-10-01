NEET-PG 2026 Scorecard, Answer Key Out; Here's Direct Link To Download

NEET-PG 2026 Scorecard Out: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the scorecards and answer keys for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) 2026. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their individual scorecards from the NBEMS website, natboard.edu.in. According to the official notice, the scorecards will remain available for download for six months from the date of issuance.

NEET-PG 2026: How To Download Answer Key

Candidates who appeared for NEET-PG 2026 can access their answer key through their individual applicant login on the NBEMS website. The answer key will contain the following details:

Section-wise Question IDs: Candidates will be able to see the Question IDs section-wise, in the sequence corresponding to their set of question paper. Since the sequence of questions within a section is shuffled across candidates, the Question IDs may appear in different sequences for different candidates.

Candidates will be able to see the Question IDs section-wise, in the sequence corresponding to their set of question paper. Since the sequence of questions within a section is shuffled across candidates, the Question IDs may appear in different sequences for different candidates. Response Status: The status of the response given by the candidate - answered or not attempted - for each question in their respective set of question paper.

The status of the response given by the candidate - answered or not attempted - for each question in their respective set of question paper. Correct Answer Key ID: The correct answer key ID (1/2/3/4) for each question in the candidate's respective set of question paper. Since the order of options for a question is also shuffled across candidates, the correct key ID for a particular Question ID may differ for different candidates.

The correct answer key ID (1/2/3/4) for each question in the candidate's respective set of question paper. Since the order of options for a question is also shuffled across candidates, the correct key ID for a particular Question ID may differ for different candidates. Candidate's Response: The response (1/2/3/4) marked by the candidate against each question in their respective set of question paper.

The response (1/2/3/4) marked by the candidate against each question in their respective set of question paper. Score Awarded: The score awarded to the candidate - 4, -1 or 0 - for each question in their respective set of question paper, as per the examination scheme.

For any queries, candidates can contact NBEMS at 011-45593000 or write to NBEMS through its Communication Web Portal.

The results of NEET-PG 2026 were declared on September 24.