NEET PG 2025: Registration Begins, Exam On June 15, Check Complete Schedule

NEET PG 2025: The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS) has released the schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test for Postgraduate courses (NEET-PG) 2025. According to the official notice, the examination will be held on June 15, 2025, in two shifts, in a computer-based mode.

The information bulletin, containing the eligibility criteria, exam scheme, and syllabus, is available on the NBEMS website - natboard.edu.in.

Aspiring candidates can submit their applications by visiting the official website. The deadline for application submission is May 7, 2025 (11.55pm). The exam result will be announced by July 15. NEET-PG is held for admission to MD/MS/PG Diploma programmes across medical colleges nationwide.

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for the latest updates and to go through the information bulletin before applying.

The current notification does not indicate any revisions to the exam format or the eligibility requirements. Details such as shift schedules and the release of admit cards are expected to be shared in the coming weeks.

NEET PG 2025: Key Dates To Remember

To stay informed and avoid missing any crucial updates, candidates should take note of the following schedule:

Information Bulletin Release: April 17, 2025

Application Window: April 17 to May 7, 2025

Examination Date: June 15, 2025

Result Announcement: July 15, 2025

Candidates may use the link provided here to access the official notice containing the NEET PG 2025 exam schedule.