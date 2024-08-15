NEET PG 2024 Results To Be Out Soon, Check Details

Advertisement

The board will prepare the final answer key based on the challenges received from students on provisional answer key.

The exam for the NEET PG 2024 was conducted on August 11, 2024.
New Delhi:

The results for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) 2024 is expected to be announced soon. Once released, candidates who appeared in the exam will be able to check their results on the official website of the NBEMS by using their login credentials. They will be required to enter their registration number and password to access the scores. 

The exam for the postgraduate medical entrance exam was conducted on Sunday August 11, 2024 for 2,28,540 candidates. The exam was held across 170 cities nationwide in two shifts at 416 centres.

The board will soon release the provisional answer key of the exam. Candidates will be able to check the provisional answer key on the official website of the NBEMS. Applicants will  have the option to raise objection against any answer that they find incorrect in the key. The board will then prepare the final answer key based on the challenges received from students. 

For preparing the results of the postgraduate medical entrance exam, NBEMS has adopted the process which is currently being used by AIIMS-New Delhi for its various examinations conducted in more than one shift including but not limited to INI-CET.
Examination protocols and scoring

The NEET PG exam includes a provision for 25 per cent negative marking for incorrect answers, with no deductions for unattempted questions. Candidates have the option to mark questions for review during the exam, allowing them to revisit these questions before time expires. These marked questions will be evaluated according to the established marking scheme.

