NEET PG 2024: Exam On June 23, Check Paper Pattern, Key Guidelines

The National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test-Postgraduate (NEET-PG) is scheduled to be held on June 23. The exam will be conducted from 9am to 12.30pm in a computer-based test (CBT) mode nationwide at more than 1,000 test centres in around 300 test cities. The exam is held for admission to approximately 26,168 Doctor of Medicine (MD), 13,649 Master of Surgery (MS), and 922 PG Diploma seats in 6,102 government, private, and deemed/central universities.

NEET PG 2024: Exam Pattern

The exam consists of 200 multiple-choice questions, each with four response options in English. Candidates must choose the correct, best, or most appropriate answer from the given options. The exam duration is 3 hours and 30 minutes.

A correct response earns 4 marks, while an incorrect answer results in a deduction of 1 mark. No marks are deducted for unanswered questions.

NEET-PG 2024: Time Allocation

Test centre opens for registration at 7am

Entry to the examination centre closes at 8.30am

Candidate login access begins at 8.45am

Instructions reading starts at 8.50am

Exam begins at 9am

Exam ends at 12.30pm

Candidates must report to the 'reporting counter' at the test venue at the time specified on their admit cards. To prevent crowding, staggered time slots will be provided. The reporting counter will close 30 minutes before the test start time to allow for security checks, identity verification, and check-in.

Required Documents For Test Center:

Printed copy of Barcoded/QR Coded Admit Card

Photocopy of Permanent/Provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration (to be retained by the test centre)

One of the these original and valid (non-expired) government-issued photo IDs - PAN Card, Driving, License, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card (with photograph)

If using an e-Aadhaar Card as proof of identity, it must be a high-quality color printout with a clear photograph matching the candidate.

Candidates without valid ID proof will not be allowed to enter the examination premises. A mismatch between the name on the admit card and the photo ID will result in denied entry.

Prohibited Items:

Candidates are not allowed to bring the following items beyond the security checkpoint: