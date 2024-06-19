NEET PG 2024: Exam On June 23, Check Paper Pattern, Key Guidelines

NEET PG 2024: Exam Pattern
The exam consists of 200 multiple-choice questions, each with four response options in English. Candidates must choose the correct, best, or most appropriate answer from the given options. The exam duration is 3 hours and 30 minutes.
A correct response earns 4 marks, while an incorrect answer results in a deduction of 1 mark. No marks are deducted for unanswered questions.
NEET-PG 2024: Time Allocation
- Test centre opens for registration at 7am
- Entry to the examination centre closes at 8.30am
- Candidate login access begins at 8.45am
- Instructions reading starts at 8.50am
- Exam begins at 9am
- Exam ends at 12.30pm
Candidates must report to the 'reporting counter' at the test venue at the time specified on their admit cards. To prevent crowding, staggered time slots will be provided. The reporting counter will close 30 minutes before the test start time to allow for security checks, identity verification, and check-in.
Required Documents For Test Center:
- Printed copy of Barcoded/QR Coded Admit Card
- Photocopy of Permanent/Provisional SMC/MCI/NMC registration (to be retained by the test centre)
- One of the these original and valid (non-expired) government-issued photo IDs - PAN Card, Driving, License, Voter ID, Passport, Aadhaar Card (with photograph)
- If using an e-Aadhaar Card as proof of identity, it must be a high-quality color printout with a clear photograph matching the candidate.
Candidates without valid ID proof will not be allowed to enter the examination premises. A mismatch between the name on the admit card and the photo ID will result in denied entry.
Prohibited Items:
Candidates are not allowed to bring the following items beyond the security checkpoint:
- Stationery items like printed or written textual material, notes, plastic pouches, calculators, pens, writing pads, pen drives, erasers, etc.
- Electronic devices like mobile phones, Bluetooth devices, earphones, microphones, pagers, wrist watches/health bands, calculators, electronic pens/scanners, etc.
- Jewelry and ornaments such as bracelets, rings, earrings, nose pins, chains/necklaces, pendants, badges, brooches, etc.
- Other items like wallets, goggles, handbags, belts, caps, etc.
- Any food or drink, including opened or packed eatables, soft drinks, and water bottles.