NEET PG 2024 Exam Date Expected To Be Out This Week

NEET PG 2024: The new date for the National Eligibility Entrance Test (Postgraduate) (NEET PG) is expected to be declared this week. The exam was postponed on June 22, less than 12 hours before the scheduled time, sending shockwaves among students and raising concerns over the functioning of the exam body National Testing Agency (NTA).

The exam postponement came amid a massive row over the NEET UG paper leak and the cancellation of the UGC-NET. NEET-PG is held to assess the eligibility of MBBS degree holders for enrollment in postgraduate medical courses in government and private medical colleges nationwide.

The last-minute cancellation of the NEET PG exam drew criticism from applicants.

Meanwhile, the Indian Medical Association (IMA), comprising over 3.5 lakh doctors as members, stated that the difficulties endured by NEET PG students are an inevitable corollary of the welcome reforms by the Government, and we hope for the robust mechanism as promised by the Government.

"We urge the Government to take swift action to ensure that counseling for admission in Medical, Dental, and other courses begins on time," it added.

The exam is conducted for admission to approximately 26,168 Doctor of Medicine (MD), 13,649 Master of Surgery (MS), and 922 PG Diploma seats in 6,102 government, private, and deemed/central universities.

NEET PG 2024: Exam Pattern

The exam consists of 200 multiple-choice questions, each with four response options. Candidates must choose the correct, best, or most appropriate answer from the given options. The exam duration is 3 hours and 30 minutes.

A correct response earns 4 marks, while an incorrect answer results in a deduction of 1 mark. No marks are deducted for unanswered questions.