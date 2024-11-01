NEET PG 2024: Counselling Schedule Released, Check Important Dates

NEET PG 2024 Counselling: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) on Friday released the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Postgraduate (NEET PG) counselling schedule. The schedule can be accessed by visiting the MCC's official website. Those who took the exam are eligible to participate in the counselling process.

According to the schedule, seat matrix verification will be conducted on November 7, after which the choice filling and locking process will commence on November 8 and end on November 17, closing at 11.55pm.

The seat allotment process is scheduled to start on November 18 and end on November 19. Results for the first round will be declared on November 20, and candidates selected in this round must report between November 21 and November 27.

Round 2 Timeline

Verification and payment: December 4 to December 9, up to noon

Choice filling and locking: December 5 to December 9, available until 11:55 pm on December 9, according to server time.

Seat processing: December 10 to December 11

Result announcement: December 12

Reporting or joining: December 13 to December 20

Round 3 Timeline

Verification and payment: December 26 to January 1, up to noon

Choice filling and locking: December 27 to January 1, available until 11:55 pm on December 31, as per server time.

Seat processing: January 2 to January 3

Result announcement: January 4

Reporting or joining: January 6 to January 13

Stray Round 4 Timeline

Verification and payment: December 18 to January 21, up to noon

Choice filling and locking: January 22 to January 23, available until 11.55pm on January 23, according to server time.

Seat processing: January 22 to January 23

Result announcement: January 24

Reporting or joining: January 25 to January 30

NEET PG counselling for All India Quota (AIQ) seats includes four rounds: rounds 1, 2, 3, and a stray vacancy round. All candidates who qualify for the AIQ seats based on their NEET PG rank can join the counselling process, with round 1 registrations already in progress.

The Directorate General of Health Services, under the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, oversees the online counselling for 50% of the AIQ postgraduate medical and dental seats.

NEET PG 2024 Counseling Institutions Counseling by the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) will cover the following institutions: