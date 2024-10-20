NEET PG 2024 Counselling Schedule Likely To Be Released Soon, Check Details

NEET PG 2024 Counselling: The schedule for the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test for Postgraduates (NEET PG) counselling process 2024 is expected to be released soon. Those who appeared for the postgraduate medical entrance exam and are waiting to participate in the counselling will be able to access the schedule by visiting the official website.

The national president of the United Doctors Front Association (UDFA), Lakshya Mittal, shared a post on October 14 about the tentative counselling schedule, which, according to him, will be released within the next 2-3 days.

"UPDATE: #NEETPG 2024 counselling: The NEET-PG 2024 tentative counselling schedule is expected to be updated within the next 2-3 days. We urge all aspirants to stay tuned for further updates. All the best," reads the post on X.

🚨UPDATE: #NEETPG 2024 counselling:

NEET-PG 2024 tentative counselling schedule is expected to be updated within next 2-3 days.

We urge all aspirants to stay tuned for further updates.

All the best ✌🏻✨@ANI @Xpress_edex #MedicalEducation pic.twitter.com/fTZykNV4PL — DR.LAKSHYA MITTAL (@drlakshyamittal) October 14, 2024

The schedule, which will be released in PDF format, will include details such as registration dates, seat allotment rounds, choice filling, and the reporting schedule to the allotted institute.

Earlier, the Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) had commenced the registration process for the first round of counselling on September 20. However, the detailed schedule is yet to be released.

Once the schedule is available, students can select their preferred colleges and courses on the official MCC portal to participate in the NEET PG 2024 counselling process.

NEET PG 2024 Counselling Process



Based on previous trends, NEET PG 2024 counselling is expected to take place in four stages: round 1, round 2, the mop-up round, and the AIQ stray vacancy round. After completing registration, the exam authorities will announce the seat allotment results. Candidates will then have a specific window to choose their preferred colleges and courses.

NEET PG 2024 Admission: Documents Required

Allotment letter from MCC

Admit card issued by NBE

Result or rank letter from NBE

Mark sheets from MBBS/BDS 1st, 2nd, and 3rd Professional Examinations

MBBS/BDS degree or provisional certificate

NEET PG counselling is held for candidates applying for All India Quota (AIQ) seats in MS, MD, DNB, and postgraduate diploma programmes.