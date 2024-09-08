NEET PG 2024 Counselling Round 1 Schedule Awaited, Check Details

The National Board of Examinations for Medical Sciences (NBEMS) is soon expected to release the Round 1 counselling schedule for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Postgraduate (NEET PG) 2024. Once released, the counselling schedule will be available on the official websites - natboard.edu.in and nbe.edu.in. Candidates will be able to check their registration, seat allotment result, reporting dates and other information on the official website.

Applicants will be required to submit the NEET PG counselling application/registration form only once. Any candidate who is found to have submitted more than one application/registration form for NEET PG will be debarred from the NEET PG Counselling process. The counselling process will be held in four rounds - Round 1, Round 2, Round 3 and AIQ Stray vacancy Round.

The NEET PG exam was held on August 11 in two shifts - from 9.30am to 12.30pm and from 3.30pm to 7pm - for 2,28,540 candidates. It was held across 170 cities nationwide at 416 centres. In the first shift, 1,07,959 of the 1,14,276 registered candidates appeared, while in the second shift, 1,08,177 of the 1,14,264 registered candidates attended. The results were declared on August 23.



The NEET PG exam is conducted for admission to MD, MS, DNB, or Diploma courses. Different categories have distinct cut-off percentiles. Candidates in the general and EWS categories are required to score at least the 50th percentile. Those in the General-PwBD (Persons with Benchmark Disabilities) category are required to secure a minimum of the 45th percentile. For candidates from SC, ST, or OBC categories, including those with disabilities in these categories, the cut-off is set at the 40th percentile. These cut-off percentiles will determine eligibility for admission to medical courses.