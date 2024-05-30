NEET PG 2024: Correction Window Closes Soon, Check Details Of Medical Institutions

Delhi:
The National Eligibility-cum Entrance Test- Postgraduate (NEET-PG) is scheduled to be held on June 23, 2024. Candidates who have registered for the postgraduate medical entrance exam have the option to rectify their application forms till June 3, 2024. The admit cards for the exam will be available on the official website on June 18, 2024.
NEET PG is conducted as a single eligibility cum entrance examination for admission to MD/MS/PG diploma courses for the academic session 2024-25.
Admissions through the exam is conducted in the following institutions:
- All Private Medical Colleges, Institutions and Universities/Deemed Universities all across the country
- Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions
- Post MBBS DNB Courses, Direct 6 years DrNB Courses and Post MBBS NBEMS Diploma Courses
- All India 50 per cent quota seats for all States/Union territories of India
- State quota seats for all States/Union territories of India
The following medical institutions are not covered by centralised admissions for MD/MS seats through NEET- PG for 2024-25 session:
- AIIMS, New Delhi and other AIIMS
- PGIMER, Chandigarh
- JIPMER, Puducherry
- NIMHANS, Bengaluru
- Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum
The exam will offer postgraduate admissions at the following Armed Forces Medical Services (AFMS):
- Armed Forces Medical College, Pune
- Army Hospital (Research & Referral), Delhi Cantt
- INHS Asvini (Mumbai)
- Command Hospital Air Force (Bangalore)
- Command Hospital Eastern Command (Kolkata)
- Command Hospital Western Command (Chandimandir)
- Command Hospital Central Command (Lucknow)
- Institute of Aerospace Medicine (Bengaluru)
- Base Hospital, Delhi Cantt