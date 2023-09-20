NEET-PG 2023 Cut-Off Percentile Reduced To Zero Across Categories

NEET-PG 2023

The Medical Council Committee (MCC) has reduced the qualifying percentile for postgraduate medical entrance exam NEET PG to 'Zero'. The decision has been announced in an official notification released by the committee.

"It is for the information to candidates that the qualifying percentile for PG Courses (Medical/ Dental) for NEET PG Counselling 2023 has been reduced to 'ZERO' across all categories by MoHFW," the notification mentioned.

Following the release of the notice, fresh registration and choice filling for Round-3 of PG Counselling will be opened again for candidates. The medical aspirants who have become eligible after reduction of percentile will get the opportunity again to register for the postgraduate exam. Meanwhile, candidates who are already registered will also be allowed to edit their choices.

A fresh schedule for Round-3 onwards for PG Counselling will be put up on MCC website soon. Candidates are advised to be keep checking the website regularly to get further updates.