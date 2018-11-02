NEET PG 2019: Registration Today 6.00 pm Onwards

NEET PG 2018 Application Process

Online application form for National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) Post Graduate exam will begin today. NEET PG 2019 will be held on January 6 for admission to MD/ MS/ Postgraduate Diploma courses. The exam will be conducted by National Board of Examinations (NBE) and candidates can apply for it on or before November 22, 2018. Application process will begin at 6.00 pm today at nbe.edu.in. 'The Cutoff Date for completion of internship towards determination of eligibility for appearing in NEET-PG 2019 shall be 31st March 2019,' reads the official NEET PG notice.

Apply Here For NEET PG 2019

NEET PG scores will be used for admission through A India 50% quota seats (all States except Jammu & Kashmir), State quota seats. (including the state of Jammu & Kashmir), All Private Medical Colleges, Institutions & Universities/Deemed Universities all across the country, Armed Forces Medical Services Institutions and DNB Broad specialty courses. The scores will not be used for admission to AIIMS, PGIMER, JIPMER, NIMHANS and Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Trivandrum.

For the convenience of candidates and to acquaint them with the exam process, NBE will host a demo test from December 15, 2018.

Exam fee for NEET PG 2019 is Rs 3750 (Rs 2750 for candidates belonging to SC/ ST/ PWD categories).

