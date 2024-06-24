NEET Paper Leak Row: Exams Cancelled And Postponed So Far

New Delhi: Amid the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) paper leak controversy, students in India are facing the cancellation and postponement of various entrance examinations. The paper leak case was handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday, June 22. The CBI is also investigating irregularities in the University Grants Commission-National Eligibility Test (UGC-NET) exams. Here are some of the national and state-level exams cancelled or postponed:

NEET PG

NEET-PG, conducted by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences, is an examination for doctors to pursue postgraduate programs. This exam was initially scheduled for March 3, then rescheduled to July 7. The date was revised again to June 23, but hours before the examination, it was postponed once more.

UGC NET

Through UGC-NET, students can choose a career in teaching at institutes of higher education and pursue a PhD. The exam, which was expected to be held on June 18, was cancelled earlier last week. The Centre announced the cancellation a day after the test due to suspicions of a paper leak.

CSIR-UGC-NET

The Joint CSIR-UGC-NET is a test to determine eligibility for a junior research fellowship and assistant professorship and admission to PhD programs in science courses at Indian institutes. CSIR-UGC-NET, which was scheduled to be held between June 25 and June 27, was postponed last week due to logistical issues.

Bihar TET

Bihar TET is an exam conducted for candidates of primary school, secondary school, and higher secondary school in Bihar. It was postponed by the Bihar School Examination Board, which initially set it for June 26 to 28, due to "unavoidable reasons."

