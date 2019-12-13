NEET MDS Admit Card Today @ Nbe.edu.in

NEET MDS admit card will be released online at nbe.edu.in.

NEET MDS admit card: The National Examination Board or NBE will release the NEET MDS admit card today. The NEET MDS admit card will be released online at nbe.edu.in. The NEET MDS exam for the admission to the Master in Dental Surgery (MDS) course to be held next year will be held on December 20. Candidates will need their registration details to download their admit card from the official website.

Registration for NEET MDS entrance examination was held in October this year.

"Admit cards to provisionally eligible candidates will be issued on 13 December 2019. Applicant candidate will be able to download them from the website using their login ID and Password," says the official NEET MDS 2020 notification.

Result for NEET MDS 2020 will be available on the website www.nbe.edu.in by January 20, 2020, the notification also said.

Candidates must bring following documents to the test centre:

Printed copy of NEET MDS admit card with photo pasted on it

Any one of the authorized photo IDs (must be original, valid and non-expired): PAN Card/Voter ID/DrivingLicense/Passport/Aadhaar Card (original with photograph)

NEET-MDS is an eligibility-cum-ranking examination prescribed as the single entrance examination conducted by the NBE for admission to various PG MDS courses run by various Dental medical colleges in the country.

A demo test for the candidates is available to familiarize themselves with the Computer Based Test format at website www.nbe.edu.in.

