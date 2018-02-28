NEET 2018 Merit List To Be Used In Veterinary Colleges For All India Quota Seats The Merit list of NEET (UG) 2018 will be used for allocation of seats under 15% All India quota in the recognized veterinary colleges for admission to Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH) degree courses during 2018-19.

1 Share EMAIL PRINT NEET 2018 Merit List To Be Used In Veterinary Colleges For All India Quota Seats New Delhi: The Merit list of



"All those students desirous to take admission to B.V.Sc & A.H.Degree Courses under 15% seats on All India Basis are hereby advised to appear in NEET (UG)2018 to be conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 6th May,2018," said the ministry statement.



Veterinary Council of India said its public notice that, in pursuance of letter dated 22nd February, 2018 issued by the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, it is informed that Veterinary Council of India will use National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-2018 qualified Merit List for admission of students to B.V.Sc. & A.H. Degree course during the academic year 2018-19 for filling up of seats in recognized Veterinary Colleges (except Jammu and Kashmir) under 15% All India Quota.



"The other criteria for admission/selection of students of admission to B.V.Sc. & A.H. Degree course shall be as per Veterinary Council of India - Minimum Standards of Veterinary Education - Degree Course (B.V.Sc. & A.H.) Regulations, 2016," the notice added.





The application process of NEET 2018 will be done online. There will not be any offline application forms for the exam.



The question paper, this year will be set in 11 different languages - Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.



Click here for more



The Merit list of NEET (UG) 2018 will be used for allocation of seats under 15% All India quota in the recognized veterinary colleges for admission to Veterinary Science and Animal Husbandry (BVSc & AH) degree courses during 2018-19. This was notified by Ministry of Agriculture & Farmers Welfare today based on a Veterinary Council of India public notice dated March 23, 2018. The application process for NEET exam began online on February 8, 2018 and it will be concluded on March 9, 2018. The exam will be conducted on May 6, 2018."All those students desirous to take admission to B.V.Sc & A.H.Degree Courses under 15% seats on All India Basis are hereby advised to appear in NEET (UG)2018 to be conducted by Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on 6th May,2018," said the ministry statement.Veterinary Council of India said its public notice that, in pursuance of letter dated 22nd February, 2018 issued by the Department of Animal Husbandry, Dairying and Fisheries, Ministry of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare, Government of India, it is informed that Veterinary Council of India will use National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (UG)-2018 qualified Merit List for admission of students to B.V.Sc. & A.H. Degree course during the academic year 2018-19 for filling up of seats in recognized Veterinary Colleges (except Jammu and Kashmir) under 15% All India Quota."The other criteria for admission/selection of students of admission to B.V.Sc. & A.H. Degree course shall be as per Veterinary Council of India - Minimum Standards of Veterinary Education - Degree Course (B.V.Sc. & A.H.) Regulations, 2016," the notice added.The application process of NEET 2018 will be done online. There will not be any offline application forms for the exam. The question paper, this year will be set in 11 different languages - Hindi, English, Urdu, Gujarati, Marathi, Odia, Bengali, Assamese, Telugu, Tamil and Kannada.Click here for more Education News