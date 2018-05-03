NEET 2018 Admit Card Download Facility May Close Soon CBSE had released the NEET UG 2018 exam on April 17, 2018 and students should download it soon.

NEET 2018 Admit Card Download Facility May Close Soon New Delhi: NEET UG 2018 exam is now a stone's throw away. The exam will be conducted on May 6, 2018. NEET UG is conducted for admission to MBBS/BDS Courses in India in Medical/Dental Colleges run with the approval of Medical Council of India/Dental Council of India. CBSE had released the NEET UG 2018 exam on April 17, 2018. While, the admit cards are expected to remain available for download till the exam day, the official website recently updated a notice that students appearing in the exam should download their admit cards soon.



The notice running on the official website says that students should download the admit cards as the link may be removed soon.





How to download NEET UG 2018 Admit Card?



Step one: Go to official website for NEET 2018 (www.cbseneet.nic.in).

Step two: Click on the NEET Admit Card link. You will find the link in the menu toward the bottom of the home page.

Step three: Enter your registration number, date of birth and security pin correctly.

Step four: Download and take a print out of your admit card.



When candidates download the Admit Card, a copy of the same in pdf format will also be emailed to the candidate on their registered email id. The Admit Card will bear the candidate's Roll Number, Name, Father's Name, Category, Sub-Category, Photograph, Signature, Date of Birth, Language of Question Paper with Name and Address of examination centre allotted. The candidate should carefully examine the Admit Card downloaded for all the entries made therein.



As per the official guidelines, students appearing for NEET exam should be dressed in light clothes with half sleeves worn with salwar/trouser. The



