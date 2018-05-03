NEET 2018 Admit Card Download Facility May Close Soon

The notice running on the official website says that students should download the admit cards as the link may be removed soon.
NEET UG 2018 admit card are available for download at cbseneet.nic.in
How to download NEET UG 2018 Admit Card?
Step one: Go to official website for NEET 2018 (www.cbseneet.nic.in).
Step two: Click on the NEET Admit Card link. You will find the link in the menu toward the bottom of the home page.
Step three: Enter your registration number, date of birth and security pin correctly.
Step four: Download and take a print out of your admit card.
When candidates download the Admit Card, a copy of the same in pdf format will also be emailed to the candidate on their registered email id. The Admit Card will bear the candidate's Roll Number, Name, Father's Name, Category, Sub-Category, Photograph, Signature, Date of Birth, Language of Question Paper with Name and Address of examination centre allotted. The candidate should carefully examine the Admit Card downloaded for all the entries made therein.
CommentsAs per the official guidelines, students appearing for NEET exam should be dressed in light clothes with half sleeves worn with salwar/trouser. The NEET UG 2018 dress code prohibits students from wearing anything with big buttons, brooch/badge, flower etc.
