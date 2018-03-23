437 Vacant Seats In Medical Colleges: Minister

Further, the minister also told the parliament that, Directorate General of Health Services, is the Designated Authority for counseling for admission to MBBS course for the 15% All India Quota seats of the contributing States and all MBBS seats of Medical Educational Institutions of the Central Government, Universities established by an Act of Parliament and the Deemed Universities.
The counseling for the rest lies with State/Union Territory Government, he said.
In case, he added that, the All India Quota Seats (15%) remaining vacant after last date for joining, the seats will be deemed to be converted into state quota to be filled up by the respective State.
The minister also said that, it is not permissible to fill up the vacant seats from NEET qualifiers before NEET 2018, because the process of admission to the medical courses through a common counselling is to be completed in accordance with the statutory time schedule which provides that no admission in the MBBS course is allowed after August 31.
NEET 2018 registration process started on last month and the examination for admission to medical and allied courses will be held on May 6, 2016.
