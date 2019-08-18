Need To Change Perception That Only English Knowledge Can Ensure Livelihood: RSS Chief

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat stressed on the need to promote native languages (File Photo).

There is a need to change the perception that one can earn decent money only with the knowledge of English, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat said on Saturday, stressing on the need to promote native languages.

He said spirituality is also needed to be taught along with other streams of study. Emphasising on the need of Indianness in the education system, Mr Bhagwat said it is not education if a person is learning for earning livelihood as there are many examples in the society where illiterate persons have hired educated people.

Speaking at the two-day conclave organised by RSS affiliated Shiksha Sanskriti Utthan Nyas (SSUN) at the Indira Gandhi National Open University here, Mr Bhagwat said there is a need to change the education system in the country.

If there is talk about spirituality in education then it will raise eyebrows of some people but it is also needed with various other streams such as Humanities, Commerce and Science, he said.

He said there is a perception that one can earn decent money only if he or she has good knowledge of the English language.

This perception needs to be corrected and one can earn money if he or she knows their native language, he said, citing examples of various developed countries where majority of the people know their mother tongue only.

Talking about the new education policy, Mr Bhagwat said he hasn't gone into its details, but if it has all those features which promote mutual cooperation in the society, makes students self aware and independent then it should be welcomed.

He said there is a sense in the society that education system should be changed, and it can be done by the people, as in India the education system is not entirely controlled by the government and the society also has some control over it.

If society thinks there should be change in the education system, then it will definitely happen, he added.

