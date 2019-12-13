Nearly 1.7 Lakh PhD Registrations In 2018-2019: Centre

'Out of these, 15,941 students have been enrolled in Central Universities,' the Minister added.

Nearly 1.7 lakh candidates had registered for various PhD programmes in the last academic session (2018-2019) as per the All India Survey on Higher Education (AISHE) report released on September 21. The AISHE report gives an exact account of the student enrolment in the country in all colleges and universities at different levels-- Ph.D., M.Phil., Post Graduate, Under Graduate, PG Diploma, Diploma, Certificate and Integrated.

This information was shared by Union Minister of Human Resource Development, Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' in the Rajya Sabha while replying to Md. Nadimul Haque's question on PhD enrollments in the country.

To the MP's question on number of students who have gone abroad for higher education, the HRD Minister shared the details of last three years.

As per the details shared, in 2018-2019 academic session, a total of 6,20,156 candidates went abroad for higher education, which is much lesser than the number of such candidates in 2017-2018. In 2016-2017, a total of 6,84,823 candidates had registered for higher education abroad.

Out of the total number of candidates who opted to study abroad, 172600 went to Canada. The government doesn't have the data on the number of candidates who went to the United Kingdom, which is one of the choicest destinations for higher education. 14,000 candidates went to Philippines and 15,600 went to Russia.

More than 2 lakh candidates, which is the highest among all the countries, opted to enroll for PhD programmes in the USA. In 2016 and 2017, more than 4 lakh candidates went to USA for higher education.

While there has been a sharp fall in the number of enrollments in USA, the enrollments have increased in countries like Russia, Armenia, Australia, Canada, Georgia, Hong Kong, etc., reveals the data released by the government.

