NDTV And VFS Global Announce 100 Media And Communications Scholarships Over 10 Years

NDTV and VFS Global have joined hands to launch a 10-year scholarship and international internship programme for young Indian talent in media and communications. Announced on Day 1 of the NDTV World Summit 2026, the initiative will select 10 participants every year, taking the total to 100 over the next decade.

The programme aims to combine practical experience with international exposure, giving participants an opportunity to learn from different markets, cultures and communities.

A Global Learning Experience For Young Indians

Inspired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of upskilling Indian youth, the initiative brings together NDTV and VFS Global to nurture the next generation of media professionals.

VFS Global will sponsor the programme and provide access to its network across more than 170 countries. The aim is to give selected participants exposure beyond India and a better understanding of how different markets and cultures operate.

Announcing the initiative, NDTV CEO and Editor-in-Chief Rahul Kanwal and VFS Founder and CEO Zubin Karkaria described it as an opportunity to take young Indian talent to the world and help them return as ambassadors for India's media, tourism and trade ecosystems.

The programme will combine practical media experience with international exposure. During the on-stage discussion, Zubin explained the thinking behind the initiative. "What we are trying to do is create a hands-on experience for these scholars, but not only in India, but all over the world," he said.

He added that spending time in another country and working with colleagues from different nationalities would help participants understand different cultures, environments and geopolitical contexts.

The experience is intended to go beyond academic learning in media, marketing and communications, giving participants practical knowledge of working in different markets.

The 10-Year Commitment

Central Europe, the UK, the US and Southeast Asia were mentioned as likely destinations for many of the participants. Africa also came up during the discussion. The final locations will depend on the candidates' preferences and where the partners believe they would benefit most from the experience.

NDTV and VFS Global plan to approach leading media schools and communication institutions to encourage students to participate.

A three-way selection committee will include representatives from NDTV, VFS Global and external members.

The initiative aims to help participants return with broader professional experience and a better understanding of international markets, cultures and communities.

The programme also expects the scholars to play a role as ambassadors for India's education ecosystem, tourism and trade, sharing their experiences and showcasing the potential of young Indian talent internationally.

The programme will run for 10 years, with 10 participants selected annually.

More details will be shared in the coming days.